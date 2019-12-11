Northam proposes $733M in new spending for clean energy, environment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam wants Virginia to spend $733 million in new funding on clean energy and the environment, including $400 million for clean water initiatives to help improve the Chesapeake Bay.

The Democrat announced his proposals Wednesday morning at the Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach.

A bulk of the investments, $400 million, will go toward helping local governments fight stormwater pollution and upgrade wastewater treatments plants, and help farmers address farm runoff and other environmental concerns.

“In Virginia, we are proving that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand—and having both is what makes our Commonwealth such a great place to live, work, and play,” Northam said. “These significant investments in environmental protection, environmental justice, clean energy, and clean water will combat climate change and ensure we maintain our high quality of life here in Virginia.”

In addition to establishing Virginia’s first Office of Offshore Wind, the budget proposal would include a $40 million investment to upgrade the Portsmouth Marine Terminal for offshore wind.

Northam wants Virginia generating at least 2,5000 megawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2026.

In September, Northam also announced a goal of getting Virginia’s electric grid carbon-neutral by 2050. To help, he announced Wednesday a revolving loan fund to invest in clean energy projects. He says it will save customers money and create new jobs.

This breaking article will be updated.