(WAVY) — Friday marks 14 years since a mass shooting took the lives of 32 people and shook the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered that the Virginia flag be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Friday on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the state to honor and respect the memory of the victims of the shooting, their families, and the Virginia Tech community. The flag will continue to fly at half-staff until sunset.