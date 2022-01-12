Northam orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Sen. Harry Reid

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all flags in the state to be at half-staff Thursday in honor of former U.S. Senator Harry M. Reid Jr.
The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Thursday. All state and American flags must be at half-staff.
Reid, a Democrat from Nevada and the former Senate majority leader, died in December at the age of 82.
He served 30 years in the Senate. Lawmakers honored him Wednesday at the Capitol.
