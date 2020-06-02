Northam to give 2 p.m. LIVE update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Ralph Northam will hold his now biweekly press conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 841 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths from COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday. See a breakdown of the VDH data here.

At his last coronavirus briefing this past Thursday, Northam said the soonest Virginia would enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan is Friday, June 5. He said they wanted to wait a week to monitor data trends before moving into the next phase.

“We don’t have the data yet to keep moving forward,” Northam said

Even though Accomack County, Richmond and Northern Virginia delayed their reopenings by two weeks, the localities will still have the option to enter Phase 2 this upcoming Friday. However, if leaders don’t think it’s safe enough they will have the option to wait, Northam said.

Northam also announced at his last presser that all public beaches in Virginia could reopen, starting May 29, but said restrictions, such as no tents, no gatherings of 10 or more and no team sports, remain. He also issued a reminder about the face-covering mandate which went into effect this past Friday. Virginians age 10 and older are required to wear face coverings inside public places and transportation.

“I am taking this step because science increasingly shows us that the virus spreads less easily when everyone is wearing face coverings,” Northam said.

While these press conferences are about the coronavirus outbreak, it is likely Northam will address the protests and riots that have gone on throughout the state for the past four nights.

On Sunday, the governor declared a State of Emergency in Richmond until June 3. This included a citywide curfew requested by Mayor Levar Stoney; he also put the National Guard on alert.

Today, I declared a state of emergency in Virginia and authorized all necessary assistance to support localities as they respond to violent protests and work to keep our communities safe.



Read more: https://t.co/cjyId5HtJG — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2020

10 On Your Side will carry Gov. Northam’s Tuesday briefing live.

