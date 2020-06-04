Northam holding press conference at 11 a.m., set to announce plans to move Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday, where he’s expected to announce plans to move Richmond’s Robert E. Lee monument.

The Associated Press first broke the story of the Confederate monument’s possible removal on Wednesday.

Northam’s briefing was moved from 2 p.m. because a memorial service for George Floyd is set to take place in Minneapolis at that time. All four officers in Floyd’s killing now face charges and Derek Chauvin’s murder charge was upgraded to second-degree. WAVY will have live coverage of the memorial service.

Meanwhile Norfolk’s Confederate monument could be moved as early as August, via a new state law that goes into effect on July 1.

Northam’s also expected to talk more about phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which is set to take effect in most of the state on Friday, May 5.

