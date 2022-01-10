Northam holding COVID briefing Monday as Virginia reports record hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia’s emergency support team are holding a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon at 1.

It comes as Virginia reports record numbers of coronavirus cases (14,645 per day on average as of Sunday) and record current overall COVID-19 patients (3,551 total patients and 572 in the ICU). 34.6% of tests are coming back positive.

Infections on a per-case basis with omicron variant are proving to be less severe than previous variants such as delta, but the sheer number of new infections has led to the strain in hospitals. Sentara Healthcare has had to pause non-emergency procedures until after the surge.

Though it’s less severe overall, omicron is still killing people (nearly all unvaccinated) with more than 1,500 new COVID deaths per day in the U.S. (though some of those may be delta infections).

“While omicron does appear to be less severe compared to delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as ‘mild,’ ” said the World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Just like previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing people and it is killing people.”

