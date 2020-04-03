Northam giving COVID-19 updates: Hampton Roads Convention Center confirmed as alternative care site

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Northam is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to provide an update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response.
It comes as Virginia health officials reported more than 300 new cases on Friday, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 2,012 overall. 312 are hospitalized and 46 people have died due to the virus.
App users, click here to watch live.
Updates from Northam’s press conference.
- Gov. Northam confirmed Friday that the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton will be one of three major sites in Virginia to serve as overflow medical facilities if local hospitals are overwhelmed due to the coronavirus. The facility will have 360 acute and 580 non-acute beds. Other sites will be in Northern Virginia and Richmond, and all three are expected to be ready in 6 weeks, Northam says.
- 114,104 Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week, but Northam says that number will seem small next week. He says the state has upgraded the unemployment department’s website and server capacity and staffing to answer calls has been increased by 20%.
- Northam says he has directed state agencies to prepare cuts to the state budget, and to eliminate discretionary spending for the rest of the year. Northam will have to send the budget back to the General Assembly by next Sunday.
- “These are not normal times,” Northam said while encouraging faith communities to use virtual or drive-in services in the next few weeks. His pastor, Kelvin Jones of First Baptist Church in Capeville, Virginia, said “this could be the time for us to push the reset button on our lives and concentrate on our faith,” even as we suspend in-person worship.”
- Northam’s chief of staff says 500 hotels across the commonwealth have offered to help up to 500 people experiencing homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
- “No law enforcement will be bothering anybody because they have a covering on their face,” Northam says in response to a question about Virginia’s law against wearing masks in public. Health officials say masks, scarves, bandannas, etc. can help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The White House is considered national guidance asking Americans to wear masks in public.