Northam declares state of emergency ahead of forecasted winter weather; Hampton Roads to see rain

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of winter weather expected over the weekend for some parts of the state.

Hampton Roads is expected to just see rain and maybe a brief wintry mix, but western areas of the state are expected to see significant snow, sleet and ice late Saturday night through Monday. Northam’s office says some areas of Southwest Virginia could see a foot of snow.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency for his state.

“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”

GFS Model

Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on Friday. Youngkin is expected to sworn in as governor on Saturday.

Northam’s office parts of Virginia are still dealing with impacts of recent winter weather and the public should expected more power outages, downed trees and impacts on the roads. Earlier this month, snow and ice led to major stoppages on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area that stranded some people for up to a day.

Virginia transportation officials apologized this week for their response. Northam was criticized for not declaring a state of emergency to help those stranded, but said that it wouldn’t have done any good. He said the issue for state crews wasn’t a lack of manpower, but the difficulty of getting workers and equipment through the snow and ice. He walked back other comments blaming drivers.