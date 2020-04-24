Northam creates COVID-19 business task force to help advise on easing restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam has selected nearly two dozen business leaders statewide, including several from the Tidewater region, to help advise state officials on how to safely ease COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia.

In a press release, Northam’s office touted this COVID-19 Business Task Force’s “diverse” representation across multiple industries, including several currently considered non-essential business such as gyms, salons and entertainment venues. Non-essential businesses are currently closed statewide until May 8.

“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” Northam said in the release. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned—we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”

7 of the 23 business representatives are from the Tidewater area, including Hampton Roads real estate developer Bruce Thompson and Terri Vander Vennet, director of the Hampton Coliseum.

Here’s the full list of business representatives:

· Chad Ballard, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles

· Katy Brown, Barter Theatre, Abington

· Josh Chapman, Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague

· Jenny Crittenden, Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester

· Patrick Crute, Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide

· Christy Coleman, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg

· David Foster, High Point Barber Shop, Richmond

· Angelyn Glasgow, Nu Image Salon, Blackstone

· George Hodson, Veritas Vineyard, Afton

· Lester Johnson, Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond

· Franky Marchard, Volvo, Pulaski

· Owen Matthews, Kings Dominion, Doswell

· Bill Meyer, Meyer Fitness, Norfolk

· Brian Moore, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria

· Brooke Mueller, Walmart, Statewide

· Jon Norton, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax

· Alex Nyerges, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

· Chris Ray, Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland

· F. Dee Suarez-Diaz, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas

· Warren Thompson, Thompson Hospitality, Reston

· Bruce Thompson, Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach

· Laura Todd, Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland

· Terri Vander Vennet, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton

Several members of Northam’s cabinet and staff from the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development are also on the task force.

Northam says he’s also been consulting with many other businesses, as well as labor and public health organizations, to get their insight.

The governor is expected to announce Virginia’s plans for easing business restrictions during a press conference on Friday. He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. WAVY will have coverage on-air and online.