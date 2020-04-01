Northam: Virginia should see peak COVID-19 cases from late April to late May, Hampton Convention Center ID’d as alternate care site

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Updates from Gov. Ralph Northam’s press conference Wednesday afternoon.
- Gov. Ralph Northam says his executive order for Virginians to stay at home is still in effect until June 10, unless the situation changes earlier. “And I hope it does,” Northam said. “That’s longer than other states. I want Virginians to be realistic in their expectations, you need to know the truth, no sugar coating,”
- With that, Northam said Virginians should expect a peak in cases between late April and late May, according to models his team has been analyzing. “I am already thinking and planning how we can land this plane on the backside of the curve,” Northam added, but he emphasized how Virginia is only on the beginning of the upward curve of patients. “That is why it is so important for Virginians to stay at home. We don’t give the virus the chance to infect the next person, we slow it down … the CDC called social distancing a powerful weapon, so let’s use it.”
- Gov. Northam said the Hampton Convention Center has been identified as a alternate care site to treat overflow coronavirus patients in the Hampton Roads area. The site was picked in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its central location in Hampton Roads and proximity to Sentara and Riverside hospitals, Northam said. 2 other overflow sites, in Fairfax and the Richmond area have also been chosen out of the 41 proposed sites.
- Gov. Northam is encouraging people to vote via mail for local elections scheduled for May and congressional primaries set for June. “I consider elections to be a fundamental democratic event and voting to be an essential right,” Northam said. “We are continuing to work through the best options for how to hold these elections in this time of social distancing and public health concerns.”
- State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver says there are 305 people currently hospitalized across Virginia, though the Virginia Department of Health still listed only 208 hospitalizations on their website as of Wednesday afternoon. Oliver says 145 of them are in the ICU and 108 are on ventilators.
- Northam acknowledged Wednesday is Census Day and encouraged all Virginians to fill out their census. Virginia is currently 8th in the nation in response to the census.
