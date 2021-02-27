Northam responds to 2 police officers killed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth lost two police officers in just over 24-hours this weekend, a captain from Henrico County and an officer from Stanley, Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam responded to the incidents Saturday evening saying:

“Today, Virginia lost two valued members of the law enforcement community, Captain Donald Lambert, Jr., of Henrico County and Officer Dominic ‘Nick’ J. Winum of the Town of Stanley. Pam and I send our heartfelt prayers to their families, colleagues, and loved ones.”

In Henrico County Saturday, a hit-and-run killed Lambert. Lambert, a 33-year veteran of Henrico Police and former Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Captain Donald L. Lambert

Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum, 48, was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. He had been with the department since 2016.

Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum

