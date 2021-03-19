Northam coming to Newport News for roundtable with Hampton Roads Community Action Program

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signs bills. In total, he has already signed 80 measures passed during the 2021 session. (Photo provided by Northam’s office)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will be in Newport News on Friday for a roundtable discussion with the Hampton Roads Community Action Program.

Northam will meet with the program’s Virginia CARES unit, which provides one-on-one counseling with ex-offenders and their families to to help them transition back into the community.

It comes after Northam announced earlier this week that about 69,000 former inmates will have their voting rights restored after an upcoming policy change to allow Virginians to vote as soon as they’re released from prison.

Northam said the move is a step towards a more equitable criminal justice system, but the General Assembly is working toward move comprehensive reform.

The event will be at 10 a.m. at the Chestnut Avenue location.