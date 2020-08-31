Doubling IKEA donation, Northam announces $4 million in funding to support Virginia residents facing eviction

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the state will put $4 million in new funding for the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia. This will support 20 legal aid attorneys in providing services to Virginians facing eviction.

Northam is matching a $2 million donation from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation. The governor’s contribution is coming from the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Relief Fund from taxes on skills games.

“We are deeply grateful to IKEA for this generous donation that, coupled with money from the COVID-19 Relief Fund and other federal resources, will help more Virginians stay in their homes as we fight this virus,” Northam said.

IKEA Retail U.S. has two stores in Virginia, in Norfolk and Woodbridge.

Gov. Northam says legal aid makes a real difference when families are facing eviction. According to Northam, 72 percent have successful outcomes when they have access to legal aid.

The state already sets aside $1.5 million yearly to hire additional legal aid attorneys, but the urgency has grown since the pandemic began. 10,000 eviction cases were docketed from mid-July to August.

The Virginia Rent and Mortage Relief Program, established at the end of June, has already served 3,100 households in Virginia. Over 60 percent of the homes served have children.

The Virginia Poverty Law Center estimates that more than 200,000 eviction cases could be filed by the end of the year.

