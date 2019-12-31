Northam allocates $101M in budget for new center at Radford University

The governor of Virginia has allocated almost $101 million toward new building construction at Radford University.

The funds will require General Assembly approval and is a part of Gov. Ralph Northam 2020-22 budget. The money is expected to cover the cost of constructing the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creative, which Radford currently estimates to be $97.8 million.

The 178,000-square-foot building would replace existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts and will include classrooms, performance spaces and multi-use environments, such computer centers.

The state approved plans for the project in July 2018 and the university expects construction to begin during the fall of 2020.