Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Northam allocates $101M in budget for new center at Radford University

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The governor of Virginia has allocated almost $101 million toward new building construction at Radford University.

The funds will require General Assembly approval and is a part of Gov. Ralph Northam 2020-22 budget. The money is expected to cover the cost of constructing the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creative, which Radford currently estimates to be $97.8 million.

The 178,000-square-foot building would replace existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts and will include classrooms, performance spaces and multi-use environments, such computer centers.

The state approved plans for the project in July 2018 and the university expects construction to begin during the fall of 2020. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories