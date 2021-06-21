Northam: 70% of Virginia adults have at least one vaccine dose, meeting Biden’s goal early

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has surpassed the threshold of adults who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Monday.

The latest numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show 69.9% of Virginians 18 and older have gotten at least one shot. President Joe Biden set a goal to have 70% of Americans get at least one dose by July 4.

@GovernorVA says Virginia is the 16th state to have 70 percent of adults with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s two weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s July 4 goal — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) June 21, 2021

Gov. Northam was on hand at Hope Pharmacy in Richmond to announce the milestone and celebrate the statewide accomplishment.

“I am grateful again to everyone who have worked hard toward that goal for all these months,” Northam said. “We are thrilled to reach 70%, but we want to get as close to 100% as possible.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that as of May 22, 57% of Americans aged 18 and older had gotten at least one dose.