North Carolina company fined for February fuel spill in Highland County, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has levied a fine on a North Carolina company for its role in a fuel spill that took place earlier this year in Highland County.

The incident took place on Feb. 26 when a tanker truck carrying fuel crashed on Route 220 in Highland County and ended up in the Jackson River – losing half of its load.

The DEQ has said that most of the fuel that was spilled was recovered; however, an estimated 1,470 gallons of fuel had spilled – some of that into the Jackson River.

No public water supplies were impacted by the spill; however, the DEQ says that around 500 trout and 370 minnows were killed in a 2.5 mile stretch of the Jackson River.

The company that owns the truck, Reliable Tank Line LLC from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been fined $13,223 for its role in the incident.

