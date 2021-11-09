Norfolk man fatally shot by Henrico police officer after crash on I-64 Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Norfolk man died at the hospital after flipping his vehicle multiple times on Interstate 64 and being shot by a Henrico County police officer on Saturday.

Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine what caused his death.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, an officer shot 53-year-old Tony Elliott Singleton of Norfolk, Virginia, after arriving at the scene of a single-car crash on I-64. Singleton had been driving when the vehicle flipped multiple times, prompting police response.

Henrico police didn’t provide many details as to what could have caused the officer to fire his weapon at Singleton, stating that the officer “during an encounter with the driver, discharged his weapon, striking the driver.”

The officer who shot Singleton has been placed on leave.

A male passenger was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“Our team is working hard to determine the facts of what happened that evening,” said Henrico Chief of Police Eric D. English.