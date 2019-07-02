Norfolk man pleads no contest in revenge porn case involving state lawmaker

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Norfolk man was convicted Tuesday in a revenge pornography case involving a member of the Virginia General Assembly.

William Tyler Sims, 23, is the estranged husband of the victim, who was working for the member at the time of the incident.

Sims agreed in court to plead no contest to one count of computer trespass and one of computer harassment. A judge sentenced him to 12 months in jail for each count, with the terms suspended for three years. He was also fined $100 for each count.

The judge also ordered Sims to have no contact with the victim, except when necessary for their divorce proceedings.

Capitol Police arrested Sims in March and charged him with three counts of harassment by computer, for sending three emails to a General Assembly member; two counts of computer trespass, for the unauthorized use of the victim’s email; and two of unlawful dissemination or sale of images of another.

In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors elected against pursuing the other five charges.

The case stemmed from an incident on Jan. 17, 2018, when a member of the General Assembly received sexually suggestive messages and images of the victim, who was serving as an intern for the member at the time.

The images were sent using the victim’s email, and they purported to have been sent by her. However, an investigation by Capitol Police found that the images had been sent by Sims using an email account belonging to his estranged wife.

“I’d like to thank our investigators for their response and hard work to help bring this case to a conviction,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief. “Employees shouldn’t have to worry about invasion of privacy or harassment when they come to work.”