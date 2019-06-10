Norfolk man charged with reckless driving in deadly church van crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say the driver accused of hitting a church van carrying 11 people last month, which killed four, is now charged with reckless driving.

Troopers charged Robert Lee Allen, 47, of Norfolk, in the case.

The crash happened on May 28 at about 6:45 p.m. on Route 460 at Zion Road in Dinwiddie County. Troopers say Allen was driving a Ford F-450 truck, pulling a loaded trailer full of metal and failed to stop in time, hitting the van in the rear.

The van overturned several times before coming to a rest on its side.

Four people, James Farley, Wartena Somerville, Delois Williams and Constance Wynn, all of Blackstone, died in the crash. Three other passengers were taken to VCU Medical Center by helicopter for life-threatening injuries.

Another four passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.