Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones announces run for Virginia attorney general

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Delegate Jerrauld “Jay” Jones officially announced Monday that he’s running for Virginia attorney general in 2021.

“Today, I am announcing that I’m running for Attorney General of our great Commonwealth, not just because it is time for a new generation of leadership, but because it is time for a Commonwealth that embraces everyone and lifts everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like,” said Jones, who has served as 89th District’s representative in the House of Delegates since 2018. It’s the same position his father held from 1988 to 2002.

Jones, a Norfolk native and William & Mary alumnus, defeated Libertarian candidate Terry Hurst to win in 2017, and ran unopposed in 2019.

The 31-year-old lawyer had been exploring a bid for attorney general, and announced last week that he had raised more than $255,000 in the first financial reporting period of 2020. Jones formally announced the decision with a video on Twitter.

I've got some exciting news to share – I'm running for Attorney General of our great Commonwealth. https://t.co/FbUz41mETM pic.twitter.com/Xscw5lteII — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) July 13, 2020

Jones has been endorsed by several legislators, including Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth).

“I am fortunate to have Jay Jones represent me in the House of Delegates, and I am proud to endorse him for Attorney General,” Luria said. “Jay is the type of leader that lifts everyone up and leaves no one behind. During my first term in Congress, we have worked together to fight for the people of Hampton Roads, and I know Jay has the conviction, integrity and experience to fight for every Virginia family as our next Attorney General.”

If Jones wins he would become Virginia’s first African-American attorney general. Current Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring plans to run for governor in 2021.

