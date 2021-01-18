Non-emergency phones lines in New Kent County currently down due to technical issue

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency phone lines in New Kent County are currently out of service.

County officials posted the latest on social media Monday afternoon saying that all non-emergency lines to NKSO are currently out of service due to a technical issue.

Authorities told residents they can call the number 804-690-1021 until the issue is resolved.

Officials have not specified what kind of technical issue caused the phone lines to go down.

“We will update everyone once the phones lines are back in service. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” officials said.