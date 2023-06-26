PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you typically take advantage of the annual sales tax holiday weekend usually held in August, then we have some bad news to report. Last year was the final year of the program in Virginia.

Under Virginia’s 2022 Appropriation Act, the state’s sales tax holiday expires on July 1, 2023 and it has not be renewed.

The three-day sales tax-free weekend was expanded in 2015 to provide savings on hurricane preparedness products, back-to-school items and Energy Star and WaterSense products, and included both in-store and online purchases. The sales tax rate for most of Virginia is 5.3%. The state allows local governments to collect an additional regional or local tax.

The program allowed residents to purchase qualifying items without paying sales tax.

The Virginia Tax website that houses information about each year’s holiday dates and eligible items now states:

Pursuant to Item 3-5.25 of the 2022 Appropriation Act (House Bill 30, 2022 Acts of Assembly, Special Session I, Chapter 2), Virginia’s sales tax holiday expires July 1, 2023.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about why the holiday will not continue. Stay with WAVY for updates.

