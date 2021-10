No injuries were reported after a townhouse caught fire Monday morning on Chancery Lane in Virginia Beach. (WAVY/Walter Hildebrand).

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a townhouse caught fire Monday morning on Chancery Lane in Virginia Beach.

The call came in at 11:09 a.m. from the 3700 block and the fire was marked under control as of 11:35 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.