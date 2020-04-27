No injuries following overnight fire in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say no one was injured after an abandoned home in Southampton County caught fire overnight.

Boykins Fire-Rescue officials reported the structure fire stating that the abandoned home in the 18000 block of North Railroad Ave. became engulfed in flames and smoke just before 12:30 a.m.

A medic crew was just returning from a ground transport to Norfolk General when they spotted the flames.

No injuries were reported following the incident and officials say the fire was under control in just over 30 minutes.

