No 9. Virginia to face UNC on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – MARCH 07: Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates making a three-point shot in the second half during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on March 7, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 9 Virginia is in the middle of a tough stretch likely to go a long way toward its hopes of winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season crown for the third time in four seasons. The Cavaliers will face North Carolina on Saturday.

The Tar Heels are 7-4 in the ACC and have not played since beating rival Duke 91-87 last Saturday.

If Virginia can win its seventh straight over North Carolina, it sets up an even bigger showdown Monday night at No. 17 Florida State.

The defending champion Seminoles are just a game behind Virginia.