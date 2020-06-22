Newport News woman dies, two others seriously injured in Mecklenburg County crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman died following a head-on crash Sunday in Mecklenburg County.

Two others in the crash, a man and a woman, received life-threatening injuries. 3 juveniles, including two children in safety seats, were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash happened just before 10:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Rough Road, Virginia State Police say, when a Cadillac CTS sedan crossed the center line and struck a Mercury Mariner SUV head-on.

The driver of the Mercury, 25-year-old Courtnie J. Ferrel, of Newport News, was taken to the hospital but later died, police say. An adult male passenger in the Mariner and the driver of the Cadillac, 30-year-old Heather Chandler, of Warrenton, North Carolina, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.