RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Tranportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught a Newport News man with a handgun at the Richmond International Airport (RIC) Monday.
According to a press release, TSA stopped the man when his carry-on triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. The .40 caliber handgun found in his carry-on was loaded with four bullets, including one in the chamber.
TSA alerted airport police who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on weapons violations.
Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022
|Guns caught by year
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 10/4/22)
|RIC Airport
|6
|10
|18
|14
|14
|22
|20
|16
As listed in the table above, TSA officers detected 20 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They have detected 16 so far this year.