This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Oct. 3. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Tranportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught a Newport News man with a handgun at the Richmond International Airport (RIC) Monday.

According to a press release, TSA stopped the man when his carry-on triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. The .40 caliber handgun found in his carry-on was loaded with four bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA alerted airport police who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on weapons violations.

Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022

Guns caught by year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 10/4/22) RIC Airport 6 10 18 14 14 22 20 16

As listed in the table above, TSA officers detected 20 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They have detected 16 so far this year.