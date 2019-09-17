Newport News man arrested one month after escaping police custody in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An escaped prisoner who was caught on video running away from police in handcuffs was captured in Philadelphia Monday.

Virginia State Police said 38-year-old Ameer Ali, of Newport News, who escaped from a police vehicle in August, was located and arrested Monday with the assistance of multiple agencies and police departments.

Ali is being charged with obstruction of justice, destruction of property, petit larceny, failure to appear, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The escape occurred at about 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Leigh and Belvidere streets in the city’s Carver community on Monday, Aug. 19.

Police said Ali was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and buckled into the back passenger-side seat. Though restrained, Ali managed to escape by maneuvering his hands to the front of his body, unbuckling his seatbelt and escaping through the side door, according to police.

A video sent to WAVY sister station WRIC 8News showed Ali running through the Carver neighborhood with his hands still handcuffed in front of him.

Police thanked the community for their help in Ali’s arrest.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed in locating Ameer Ali,” said Fourth Precinct Commander Daniel Minton.” We knew with the kind of resources that were available, it was only a matter of time that Ali would be located.”