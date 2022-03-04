Newly introduced Senate bill would ban the “Carolina squat” after deadly Virginia crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A newly introduced Senate bill could soon ban a truck modification in Virginia that many are calling dangerous. The modification is called the “Carolina squat” and one Mecklenburg County family said it could’ve been part of the reason for the crash that killed their loved one.

The bill was introduced on an emergency basis after senators passed out flyers showing the story 8News covered of the tragic death of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr. and how dangerous the “Carolina squat” can be.

The trend is when vehicles are significantly lifted in the front so the front axle is lifted much higher than the rear axle.

Upton Jr.’s family is now without a father, son and brother. “He said he was in a wreck and he was just distraught,” Upton’s future sister-in-law Ann Taylor Kallam explained the moment her fiancé and Upton’s brother, Johnathan got the call Upton had been in a deadly crash.

“Brayden Upton is seven-years-old and he will never have any more memories of his father. And people are worried about what they can do with their trucks,” Kallam said.

Virginia State Police reports that the truck that hit Upton on Feb. 16 on Skipwith Road in Mecklenburg County had a modification. Upton’s family said that modification was the “Carolina squat”.

The family said the “Carolina squat” may have caused 19-year-old, Anthony Newcomb, to not be able to see over the dash clearly when coming over the hill before crashing into Upton. Newcomb’s truck crossed the center line, hit Upton’s truck, flipped and caught fire.

Newcomb has since been charged with reckless driving, according to VSP.

Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg) introduced the bill that would ban the “Carolina squat,” meaning the front bumper can’t be more than four inches higher than the rear bumper.

“We have a horrible tragedy and that’s unfortunately what generates some of our legislation,” Sen. Peake told 8News Thursday.

Sen. Frank Ruff (R-Mecklenburg) supports the bill. He said lawmakers have been trying to get something passed on it since last spring.

“We knew that there was going to be a death. Whether it was a child running out or whether it was hitting another vehicle. We expected the child to be honest with you,” he explained.

Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) and Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) are two of the bill’s Democratic supporters.

With the bill’s bipartisan support, both senators are optimistic it will get passed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for signing.

Kallam said Upton’s brother and her fiancé, Johnathan Upton, along with the family, are hoping it will too.

“That is something he is going to fight for I believe until his very last breath,” she said.

The bill has successfully made it through the Senate Transportation Committee. It still has the Senate and the House to pass through, but Senators Ruff and Peake expect it to sail through.

If the bill gets through to Gov. Youngkin’s desk by March 12, Sen. Peake said it could go into effect July 1.