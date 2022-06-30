RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – As part of 10 On Your Side’s commitment to taking back the community, we have been tracking gun violence in Hampton Roads neighborhoods; now the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is doing the same.

VDH launched a new dashboard Thursday that breaks down firearm injuries in Virginia. The data shows emergency department (ED) visits from 2016 to date, utilizing several demographics.

10 On Your Side went through some of the data and discovered injuries involving firearms jumped 72% over three years in Virginia, mostly among young Black men. The data shows firearm injury ED visits from Virginia residents and out of state visitors.

The dashboard allows visitors to search data by all available years and by health districts. You can also filter the data by ED visit counts or rates per 10,000 ED visits.

Click here to view the dashboard. The dashboard is updated by the 15th of each month. VDH is interested in your feedback and is conducting an anonymous survey.

10 On Your side’s investigative team is taking a deeper dive into the numbers to help understand our community health. Look for that extended coverage Friday on WAVY News 10 on-air and online.