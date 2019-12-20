New routes from Norfolk, Newport News to DC part of $3.7B expansion in Va. passenger rail service

Virginia is planning a $3.7 billion effort to boost passenger rail service between the state and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a plan that includes building a new bridge across the Potomac River into Washington and acquiring 225 miles of track.

Northam says the plans would double the number of Amtrak trains in Virginia and help provide nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and D.C. Six new Amtrak round-trip routes would be added between 2020 and 2030, including one each in Newport News and Norfolk. Both cities currently have two round-trip trains.

The plans also call for an increase in the number of commuter rail service in the northern suburbs, with the Virginia Rail Express starting to provide weekend service.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, told WTOP that Virginia won’t need new taxes, fees or special appropriations from the General Assembly to pay for the deal.

Amtrak is paying about $944 million for the project, with other funding coming from existing state rail and transportation funds, regional funds such as I-66 toll revenue, and other contributions.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make our rail system work better for everyone, both in Virginia and along the entire East Coast,” Northam said. “This agreement will change the future of transportation in Virginia, improving our ability to move people and goods across the state, and opening up potential rail service in underserved parts of the Commonwealth.”

Improving northern Virginia’s notoriously bad traffic has been a top priority for elected officials for years. Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans last month to rebuild and widen a bridge that connects the two states in order to improve traffic on the Capital Beltway.

Currently, passenger trains are often delayed because of freight cars using the only available tracks between Virginia and the district. CSX owns the more-than-a-century-old bridge all trains use to cross the river, which only has two tracks and is at 98% capacity in peak times, officials said.



