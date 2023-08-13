RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Speeding while driving leads to a higher chances of crashing, and men and young drivers tend to make up the majority of speeding crashes, according to AAA.

According to the American Psychological Association, or APA, many drivers think of speeding as “normal.” There were 24,877 speed related crashes in Virginia in 2022, causing more than 13,000 injuries and 441 deaths, according to Virginia DMV.

When it comes to traffic crash deaths, speeding was a factor in 44% of incidents in Virginia last year. 35% of male drivers ages 15-20 were speeding during a fatal crash incident and 31% of male drivers age 21-24, according to NHTSA.

Research shows that habitual speeders drive different speeds based on their environment. They tend to drive slower near small parks or locations with bike lanes, according to the APA.

In 2020, 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on American roads occurred on non-Interstate roadways.