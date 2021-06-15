New phone scam targeting registered sex offenders

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police says there’s a new phone scam targeting offenders on the sex offender registry.

Officials say the scammers are calling offenders claiming to be a “Virginia State Police Sergeant Johnson/Badge#321” from the Isle of Wight/Smithfield Field Office and claiming that there is a warrant for their arrest for failure to provide a DNA sample.



In order for the warrant to be removed, the phone fraudster claims that the offenders would need to pay a fee of $6,500. The scammers would instruct the offenders on how the payment should be submitted, usually in the form of a gift card, and to “provide the DNA sample” to 30010 Camp Parkway, Courtland, to avoid further prosecution.

State Police say the scammers will often manipulate caller ID to make the number appear to come from a nearby police office or local sheriff’s office.

State Police officials say they will NEVER ask for payments to be released from a warrant.

If you receive such a call, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency or the Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or at (804)674-2467.