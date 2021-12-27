New laws going into effect in Virginia in 2022

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– New laws will go into effect in the Commonwealth on Saturday, January 1, 2021.

Virginia will become the fourth state to ban cosmetics testing on animals. This is a part of the Humane Cosmetics Act, signed by Governor Ralph Northam. This act will also ban the sales of cosmetics that test on animals.

Another big law in Virginia is minimum wage. Wages have risen from $9.50 an hour to $11.00 an hour. By 2026, Virginia’s minimum wage will rise to $15.00 an hour.

Virginia’s municipal elections will also be different next year. In 2022, elections will shift from May to November.

Car insurance minimum requirements will also see an increase in the new year. Automobile insurance minimum requirements are shown below: