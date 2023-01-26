NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) – A K9 that works with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office will be getting a donation of body armor.

According to a Facebook post from the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Branko will receive a bullet and stab protective vest that was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K9 Branko will be receiving donated body armor (Photo Courtesy: New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The non-profit organization is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide these kinds of vests to K9 officers across the U.S.

The vest for K9 Branko will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” and is expected to be delivered within the next eight to ten weeks.