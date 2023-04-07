NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) – New Kent Sheriff’s Office K9 Branko has received a generous donation of body armor.

In January, the sheriff’s office announced that K9 Branko would receive a protective vest from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc, and today, the vest has finally arrived.

K9 Branko received a bullet and stab protective vest that was sponsored by the organization and embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

(Courtesy: New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: New Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.