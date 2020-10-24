New Kent Sheriff’s Office investigating thefts of political campaign signs

In this Sept. 14, 2020 photo, an electric fence surrounds a campaign sign for President Donald Trump in John Oliveira’s yard in New Bedford, Mass. Oliveira said he installed the fence to protect his sign after several were stolen from his lawn during the summer. (John Oliveira via AP)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — New Kent Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of multiple political campaign signs taken from residences in the county last week.

Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, deputies say an unknown person, or persons, removed political campaign signs from the yard of a residence located in the 11000 block of Kings Pond Drive.

Signs were also removed from other yards in the Brickshire neighborhood as well as other areas of the county.

Deputies are reminding the community that trespassing to deface, destroy or remove political campaign signs is against the law and punishable as a misdemeanor, or even a felony in certain circumstances.

Anyone with information, photos, or video is asked to submit the information via the following methods:

Any photo or video evidence can be submitted through a secure evidence submission portal .

. You may also provide information by calling New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500, or by contacting Crime Stoppers through the app or at 804-780-1000.

