New health department dashboard shows vaccinated Virginians make up less than 1% of COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — Coronavirus cases have seen a sharp decline in Virginia. As for those still contracting COVID-19, data shows the majority are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) unveiled a new dashboard on July 9 that makes this information readily to the public now. According to the department of health, the vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and getting the shot helps slow the spread from person-to-person.

The new dashboard is updated weekly, on Fridays.

The latest data shows that 99.4% of Virginia’s 190,846 coronavirus cases reported since January 21, 2021 were individuals who were not fully vaccinated against the virus. There have only been 1,063 breakthrough cases, which are cases among fully vaccinated people, reported in that same time period. VDH considers a person fully vaccinated 14 days or more after they complete the vaccine series.

Vaccinated people accounted for 0.0004% of COVID-19 deaths and 0.0016% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available for people ages 12 and older, people interested can find appointments online at vaccinate.virginia.gov and vaccinefinder.gov.