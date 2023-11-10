CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nestled deep in the heart of Caroline County is a brand new facility that’s aimed at giving veterans and former first responders a peaceful place to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse issues.

“Strength through healing” is the mission Warriors Heart has for heroes — and they have brought that mission to Virginia.

Whether it’s a spot to cast a line out on the water or a place to express creativity through art, Warriors Heart gives veterans and former first responders struggling with substance abuse issues and PTSD a place to find themselves again.

“Talking with other warriors and being able to hear their stories and realizing that I’m not alone, kind of started bringing me out of it,” said Shane St. John, a veteran who has gone through the program in Texas.

The 520-acre Warriors Heart facility opened in Caroline County in September. It aims to heal warriors in Virginia, with plans to have everything from horse therapy to a canine program. Executive director of the facility, Michael Marotta, urges any veteran who’s struggling to give them a call.

“What we commit to our warriors is that finances will never be an issue,” said Marotta. “They will never receive a bill from us. If there’s struggles paying for this, then let our admissions team — our incredible admissions team — help them find a way to get into the program.”

More information about Warriors Heart can be found here.