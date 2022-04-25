NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The DMV has a new mileage-based program aiming to save Virginia drivers money.

Beginning July 1, Virginians who own an electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicle can enroll in the new Mileage Choice Program.



The program is a voluntary option for drivers who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee which is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year—11,600 miles.

The Virginia General Assembly instituted the highway use fee in 2020 to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient

and electric vehicles contribute their fair share towards covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth’s

highway system.



Instead of paying the fee up-front at registration, Virginia drivers in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year.



Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money. For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee. Customers can enroll in the program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing.



Enrollment begins in July. To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE.