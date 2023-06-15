8News is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding and leading up to a graduation that turned deadly in Richmond on June 6.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Huguenot High School graduate killed in a shooting outside Richmond’s Altria Theater was not attending the school in person over “safety” reasons, according to emails sent to 8News.

Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were shot and killed on June 6 outside the Altria, where Huguenot High School had just held its graduation.

The accused gunman, Amari Pollard, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Emails sent to 8News show Jackson had not been attending Huguenot in person due to ‘safety’ reasons. Richmond Public Schools confirmed Jackson was in a program called “Homebound,” a virtual option for students through the Richmond Virtual Academy.

In an email obtained by 8News, Jackson’s mother and Smith praised the virtual program, writing: “The school is making it possible for him to get his diploma in a safe environment,” adding that “this school saved my son and daughter’s life and education.”

Another email said: “This school is making it possible for him to graduate without the struggles of coming inside.”

Sources close to the virtual program reached out to 8News about Jackson’s attendance at graduation due to the previous concern for his safety.

Those sources pointed to the Homebound handbook, which states, “Students receiving homebound/home-based instruction may not be on school property or attend school sponsored activities at any time during the time approved for services without permission of the school principal or his/her designee.”

A spokesperson for Richmond schools responded to this and said that Jackson was not in the program due to disciplinary reasons and that homebound students are permitted to attend their home school graduation.

More than a week later, the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Richmond police released a statement on Tuesday calling this investigation ‘complex.’

In previous reports, it was stated that the suspect, Pollard, and victim, Jackson, had a year-long dispute prior to the shooting and that a confrontation occurred on the day of the graduation.

Acting police chief Rick Edwards said the suspect, Pollard, went to his car to retrieve a gun, before returning and opening fire.

According to Richmond police, investigators are working to establish the facts of what took place and deliver a solid case to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecution.

Current investigative proceedings include:

The processing of tips and information provided by the community;

Major Crimes Unit is reviewing videos from multiple sources;

Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in analyzing material; and,

Detectives are identifying and interviewing potential witnesses.

Detectives continue to ask the public to send photos or video footage to the online tip form established by FBI Richmond or call the tipline at (804) 646-6741.