New COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia, including ‘modified stay-at-home order’, to begin at midnight

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s new COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect at Midnight Sunday.

The “modified stay-at-home order” will be from midnight to 5 a.m. every day starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday. This will exclude those going to work and other essential travel (buying food, getting medical attention, etc.)

Virginia’s limit on gatherings will decrease beginning Monday to 10 from 25, and masks will be required outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

Gatherings include parties, celebrations and other social events, outdoors and indoors. The rule doesn’t apply to places of work, religious services and schools.

Northam said the gathering limits won’t restrict restaurants.

Northam took to social media Saturday following the approval of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine — set to arrive in states Monday morning.

In response to the news, Northam said via Twitter that state and health officials have been preparing since the spring.

“We expect to receive our first allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the next 24 to 48 hours, and will immediately begin distribution to our health care workers and long-term care facilities,” he tweeted Saturday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the first shipments are expected to leave Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Michigan via truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country.

Hospitals in Hampton Roads are also preparing. Both Sentara and Riverside hospital systems are expected to receive the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The two hospital systems have also purchased the ultra-cold freezers the vaccine requires for storage and both are training pharmacists and nurses who will handle and administer the vaccine.

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,294 more new COVID-19 cases. Hampton Roads made up more than 25% of the daily increase.

This is a big leap compared to Saturday’s 15%. Hampton Roads not only surpassed yesterday’s daily increase, but also added nearly 200 more cases.

Both Virginia Beach and Chesapeake saw nearly 200 cases each on Sunday with Newport news trailing just behind with an additional 159 cases.

