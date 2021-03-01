New charges for man accused of killing Henrico police captain in hit-and-run crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 30-year-old Justin Thomas Regensburg is facing new charges out of King William County after being arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Henrico Police Captain Donald L. Lambert Jr.

The King William County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sunday, Feb. 28, Henrico police alerted them to Regensburg’s possible location. Deputies said they saw Regensburg leaving a home on Oxford Lane heading east on Richmond-Tappahannock Highway.

According to Sheriff Jeff Walton, a deputy attempted to stop Regensburg but he didn’t stop his car right away. The deputy chased the suspect for about 3-miles before he finally pulled over.

Regensburg was then turned over to Henrico authorities. In a release, Henrico police said Regensburg was arrested without incident. He was charged with felony hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle as well as felony hit-and-run of a pedestrian.

Walton also told 8News that at the time of the arrest, Regensburg was driving a family member’s car. The sheriff said the family member reported that Regensburg did not have permission to drive the car.

Regensburg has been charged with felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended/revoked.

Court records show the suspect was arrested and charged for a few crimes in the past. All of the recent charges were eventually dismissed. However, he was convicted and did serve 6 months in jail for a similar crime in 2015.

Online court records show that he has a history of eluding police. In 2015, he was charged with the following:

Defective Equipment

Eluding Law Enforcement

Driving Revoked DUI-related

Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon

“Regensburg initially fled from the traffic stop on foot but was apprehended shortly after by deputies close to the scene,” Hanover sheriff’s office said in an email to 8News. “At the time of this incident, Regensburg also had outstanding warrants which were also served on him the same day.”

Regensburg appeared in court this morning but the case was continued to Thursday. A special prosecutor will be handling the case. The 30-year-old was appointed a lawyer.