FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Splintered wood and debris everywhere just shows how powerful the blast was Friday night that destroyed a home on Cameron Street in Franklin.

Officials say a man and woman living there have critical injuries.

There is no hot water now for nearby homes. 10 On Your Side spoke with neighbors.

Residents of the Berkley Court housing complex are still feeling the effect of the home explosion.

“We haven’t had any hot water since this incident happened, any hot water. The lights are continued to be cut off and back on it’s a lot going on right now,” said Danielle Smallwood, a resident.

“Since it happened, we ain’t got no hot water, that’s about the only thing that’s affected us from it,” said resident Nicales Boone.

This city believes the explosion was caused by propane gas — and that gas is used to heat the water of every property within the nearby housing community.

Not wanting a repeat of Friday night, an inspection of those gas lines needs to be done before it’s turned back on.

In the meantime, residents were notified Monday morning that their hot water may not be on anytime soon.

“They put a paper in the door that said that nobody can go over there by the taped-off area, and that all our water will be off until further notice and that’s ridiculous. That doesn’t even make sense,” Smallwood said.

The onsite housing office refused to comment or give any timetable as to getting the hot water on, so residents are left with few options.

“I’m just going to have to continually heat up hot water or either go to a hotel room, either/or,” Smallwood said.

“I gotta go to North Carolina because my grandmother lives in North Carolina. So I’m going over to her house. We’re all going to take a shower over there now, and I’m going to go to work from there,” Boone said.

Unfortunately, they’ll just have to make due until the gas lines are deemed safe