Nearly 500 Liberty University students, employees told to quarantine amid recent COVID-19 case spike

FILE PHOTO – In this March 24 , 2020, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Even though fall classes only started on Monday, Liberty University has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases — and a big spike in quarantines — over the last two weeks.

In the university’s coronavirus dashboard update from Wednesday, Aug. 25, there are 159 active coronavirus cases reported within the previous 10 days where the quarantine period has not ended. Of those active cases, 124 are students while 35 are faculty and staff.

Just during the first two days of classes of the new school year, the dashboard reported a total of 63 new positive virus cases. More specifically, the university says 24 student cases and five faculty/staff cases were reported on Monday, Aug. 23, followed by 30 student cases and four faculty/staff cases on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

In addition, school officials say that 274 on-campus students are in quarantine while 111 commuters and 107 employees have been instructed to quarantine as of Wednesday.

The university does not require face coverings, physical distancing, or capacity restrictions, but still encourages washing your hands often, covering your coughs and sneezes, and monitoring your health on a daily basis.

For more information on Liberty University’s coronavirus response for the fall semester, follow this link.