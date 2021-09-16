NC woman dies weeks after being ejected from vehicle in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old woman from Northampton County, North Carolina, has died after being ejected during a crash back on August 29 in Greensville County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said Onazty Vargas died on Sept. 14 at the hospital. She was from Garysburg, North Carolina.

Vargas was ejected from her Nissan Altima back in August while traveling on Pine Log Road, south of Brink Road. She lost control of her car, ran off the road and struck a culvert pipe, State Police say.

Police said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time.