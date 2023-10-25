CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing several charges including attempted murder after allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl at knifepoint from North Carolina.

According to Christiansburg Police, on Monday, Oct. 23, 18-year-old Fransisco De Jesus Delgado Arevalo allegedly entered a home in High Point, North Carolina, forced the victim at knifepoint to leave with him, put her into the vehicle, and drove off.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that the teen and Delgado Arevalo knew each other. Officers then obtained warrants for his arrest and other agencies in the area were alerted to look out for his vehicle.

Christiansburg Police say on Tuesday, Oct, 24, a vehicle matching the description from North Carolina was spotted on Riner Road near Life Drive. Officers watched the car for several hours and then proceeded to follow it onto I-81 North. A traffic stop was attempted; however, Delgado Arevalo allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase continued on the highway but ended near mile marker 123.5 after Delgado Arevalo crashed his car. The teenager was found inside the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Delgado Arevalo was arrested and is facing the following charges in North Carolina:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

First-degree burglary

Assault with a deadly weapon

Communicating threats

He was also charged with the following in Virginia:

19.2-100 Fugitive from Justice

46.2-817 Eluding Police

18.2-371 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

18.2-429 Misuse of 911 system