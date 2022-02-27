NC man arrested on rape, child porn charges in connection to New Kenty 11-year-old

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va (WRIC/WAVY) — New Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man who traveled from North Carolina to New Kent to meet an 11-year-old girl he’d been communicating with online.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a missing juvenile around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. While investigating, it was determined that the girl maybe with an adult man that she had met over social media.

The girl was located at a nearby motel with the man, later identified as 25-year-old Jose Martinez Marmolejo, from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Officials say the girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Martinez Marmolejo was charged with abduction, rape and production of child pornography among other serious charges related to crimes against a child.

He is currently being held without bond at Henrico Jail East and is awaiting arraignment in New Kent Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

The investigation is ongoing.