Navy instructor will be first Black woman to open motorcycle academy in Virginia

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Shekeila Bussey will be the first Black woman to operate a motorcycle academy in Virginia when Moto Mob Riding Academy opens this weekend in Franklin.

“What that means to my community is when we see someone else who looks like us, doing something that we feel that has been unattainable to us. It makes it possible,” Bussey said. “It makes a difference in our community. That’s why Black-owned matters to me. I’m proud of that distinction.”

Bussey started riding in 2007 after taking a class at the Harley Davidson Portsmouth location.

Since then, she’s gone across the country two times.

“About 16,000 miles, solo, by myself. Motorcycling to me … it’s my passion. It is what drives me forward.”

In 2017, Bussey quit her job as a government contractor to become a motorcycle instructor for the United States Navy.

“Very few people get to get up every day and do what they love to do, but I’m one of them.”

During that time, she purchased a fleet of 17 motorcycles to instruct classes of her own.

“This has been a labor of love for me.”

The Moto Mob Academy grand opening is Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at 100 North College Drive in Franklin.

Anyone is invited.

Sign up for the class online at themotomob.com. Motorcycles will be provided. Cyclists must follow COVID guidelines and bring a helmet, eye protection, long sleeves and over-the-ankle footwear.