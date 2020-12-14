National Transportation Safety Board releases accident report on Deltaville plane crash that killed pilot

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have released the accident report on the plane crash that killed a pilot in Deltaville late November.

According to the report, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on November 24.

The pilot, identified 71-year-old Carl Macon Smith, of White Stone, Virginia, died during the crash.

Read the full report below: