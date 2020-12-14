National Transportation Safety Board releases accident report on Deltaville plane crash that killed pilot

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have released the accident report on the plane crash that killed a pilot in Deltaville late November.
According to the report, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on November 24.
The pilot, identified 71-year-old Carl Macon Smith, of White Stone, Virginia, died during the crash.
Read the full report below:
On November 24, 2020, about 0928 eastern standard time, a Beech V35, N35AW, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Deltaville, Virginia. The pilot was fatally injured. The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.
The pilot departed on a local flight from Hummel Field Airport (W75), Saluda, Virginia. He was not in contact with air traffic control during the flight. A review of preliminary automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data obtained from theFederal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that the flight departed W75 about 0905.
The airplane tracked on a northeast heading for about 9 miles, then turned right and flew east over the ChesapeakeBay for about 17 miles. The airplane then flew south over the bay for about 14 miles, turned west, and flew northwest toward W75 for about 17 miles. The majority of the flight was conducted at an altitude of about 850 ft above ground level (agl); however, the airplane climbed to a maximum altitude of about1,350 ft agl. The last ADS-B targets were observed about 0928 as the airplane descended through 275 about 5 miles from W75.
Two fishermen reported seeing the airplane fly thru a flock of seagulls. They then saw two birds fall to the water. Shortly thereafter, they observed a plume of black smoke from the accident site. Figure 1 depicts the airplane’s ADS-B flight track in red and green targets and the approximate location of the fishermen. The red targets contained incomplete ADS-B data elements.
A third witness near the accident site stated that he heard a loud noise, then observed the airplane make a left turn followed by two spirals before it impacted terrain. Examination of the accident site by an FAA inspector revealed that the airplane impacted a shed on a residential property.The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
The wreckage debris path was about 25 ft long and oriented on a magnetic heading of 240°. Ground scars at the accident site and damage to the airplane were consistent with the airplane impacting terrain in a steep, nose-low attitude. A postimpact fire consumed most of the wreckage; however, all major structural components of the airplane were located within the debris field. Figure 2 shows the wreckage and debris at the initial impact point.
The engine was separated and located 10 ft from the main wreckage. It sustained impact and fire damage. The engine crankshaft rotated smoothly by manually turning the propeller hub. Two of the propeller blades were separated, one remained attached to the propeller hub. The wreckage was retained for further examination.
